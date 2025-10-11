USAT, HAT, and AML-CFT Exams on Oct 11-12 cancelled amid protests

ISLAMABAD – Several exams including Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT), Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT), and the AML-CFT recruitment test have been cancelled amid security concerns in Lahore, Islamabad and other cities.

According to HEC’s Education Testing Council (ETC), the exams were initially scheduled for October 11 and 12, 2025, but authorities decided to delay them after evaluating the country’s current law and order situation.

The commission assured candidates that a revised schedule will be announced soon, with updated dates and exam centers communicated directly to registered participants through official channels.

The commission stressed that decision was taken to prioritise safety of candidates and ensure that the testing process is conducted smoothly across all centers.