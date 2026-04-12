Iranian delegation departs Islamabad after talks end without breakthrough

ISLAMABAD – The Iranian delegation has returned to Tehran after participating in high-level talks in Islamabad.

The delegation was seen off by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

ایران کا وفد اسلام آباد مذاکرات میں شرکت کے بعد روانہ نائب وزیر اعظم و وزیر خارجہ محمد اسحاق ڈار ،چیف آف آرمی اسٹاف و چیف آف ڈیفنش فورسز، فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر اور قومی اسمبلی کے سپیکر سردار ایاز صادق، وزیر داخلہ محسن نقوی نے ایرانی وفد کو الوداع کہا۔ ایرانی وفد میں مجلس… pic.twitter.com/tHYzZbuIEU — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 12, 2026

The visiting Iranian team included Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The Islamabad talks, which lasted nearly 21 hours, ended without a final agreement. A US delegation led by Vice President J. D. Vance also left without securing a deal. Both sides later traded accusations, highlighting continued tensions and lack of trust despite extended negotiations.