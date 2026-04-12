No Deal despite 21 Hours of Intense US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – US Vice President JD Vance said United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement despite lengthy talks in Islamabad. He said that Washington’s “red lines” were clearly presented, but Tehran refused to accept the terms. The negotiations, mediated by Pakistan, lasted over 20 hours.

Vance hailed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for their role, but did not clarify the impact of the failed talks on the temporary ceasefire. Vance abruptly departed Islamabad on Sunday after marathon negotiations with Iran failed to produce a deal, exposing deep divisions over nuclear policy and sanctions.

The high-pressure talks, mediated by Pakistan, stretched nearly 21 hours and were described by Vance as “substantive” yet ultimately unsuccessful. Despite intense back-and-forth and multiple proposals exchanged behind closed doors, both sides walked away without agreement.

The deadlock was Washington’s firm demand for guarantees that Iran would not pursue nuclear weapons, which is a red line the US refused to compromise on. Tehran, however, rejected these conditions, insisting that any progress hinges on US “good faith,” including sanctions relief, recognition of its rights, and access to frozen funds.

The breakdown shows widening gap between the two rivals, even as they engaged in detailed discussions covering sanctions, nuclear ambitions, and regional conflicts. The failure to clinch a deal after such prolonged negotiations raises fresh concerns about escalating tensions and the future of diplomacy between the two nations.

Despite collapse, Vance was quick to praise Islamabad’s role as host and mediator.