Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla
11:43 AM | 12 Jul, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district, today (Sunday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation at Rebban in Sopore area of the district.
The operation continued till last reports came in, while mobile Internet services have also snapped in the area.
