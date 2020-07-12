PM Imran emphasizes on providing relief to the poor segments of society

08:27 AM | 12 Jul, 2020
PM Imran emphasizes on providing relief to the poor segments of society
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on providing relief to the poor segments of society through targeted subsidies amid COVID-19.

Chairing a meeting of a Think-Tank on Finance and Economy in Islamabad, the premier said that the COVID-19 adversely impacted the world economy including Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said that from day one, the government adopted a strategy to maintain a balance between sustaining economic activity and protecting the masses from infectious disease of Covid-19.

He emphasized that out-of-the-box solutions are required for economic growth in these crucial times due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The Prime Minister highlighted that a substantive package has been announced for the construction and housing sector aimed at increasing much needed employment opportunities and economic stimulus as well as adding to the inventory of affordable housing for the poor.

