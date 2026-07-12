Five Punjab labourers shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Balochistan’s Washuk

QUETTA – Five people were killed after unidentified armed men opened fire in the Mashkel area of Washuk district in Balochistan, police said.

According to police sources, the attackers indiscriminately fired at shops where labourers were working, killing all five workers on the spot.

The victims were residents of different areas of Punjab, the sources said, adding that the assailants fled the scene after carrying out the attack.

Police said the bodies of the deceased were being sent to their hometowns after the completion of legal formalities, while an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Meanwhile, security forces and law enforcement agencies have initiated operations to trace and arrest those responsible for the attack.