Pakistan expresses concern over rising regional tensions following Iran-US exchange of attacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region following the exchange of attacks between Iran and the United States, urging all parties to exercise restraint.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan calls on all concerned parties to show restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation.

The spokesperson emphasized that all sides should adhere to their commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan is closely monitoring the recent developments, which are contributing to further instability in the region.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all brotherly countries in the region and urged all parties to act responsibly to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan remains committed to supporting efforts for sustainable peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.