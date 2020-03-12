Construction of 20, 000 housing units step towards providing shelter to homeless: Firdous
Associated Press of Pakistan
11:50 AM | 12 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that launch of construction work of 20,000 housing units in seven projects was a practical step towards realization of the goal of building 500,000 houses to provide shelter to homeless.

In a series of tweets, she said that Prime Minister was working to fulfill the people’s dream of having their own homes.

She said that improving the lifestyle of people of Pakistan was mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan and provision of homes to the people was part of PTI’s manifesto.

She said with the launch of these housing projects economic activities would gain momentum and 40 allied industries would also get a boost which would create job opportunities.

The SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who felt the pain of the poor and opened shelter homes for the homeless and destitute.

