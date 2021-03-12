All 48 newly-elected members take oath as Senators
Web Desk
11:10 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
All 48 newly-elected members take oath as Senators
Share

ISLAMABAD – All 48 newly elected members of the Parliament’s upper house took oath as Senators at the specially convened session on Friday.

Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, nominated by the President to chair the session, administered the oath to them.

After oath taking, the members signed the roll of members.

Announcing the schedule of the election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate, the Presiding Officer said that the candidates can file their nomination papers in the office of Secretary Senate by 12.00 noon. Scrutiny of the papers will be held at 12:30 pm. The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers any time before the election.

The Presiding Officer said he will ensure that the secrecy of the ballot is maintained at all cost.

The House has now been adjourned till three this afternoon when election of Chairman and Deputy Chairman would take place.

More From This Category
‘Only Together’ – Pakistan joins new UN ...
12:37 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 54 new deaths, 2,701 COVID-19 ...
11:42 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...
10:40 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
Pakistan’s Senate elects chairman, deputy ...
09:41 AM | 12 Mar, 2021
PTA directs Pakistan’s service providers to ...
11:14 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
Punjab celebrates officially first ever culture ...
11:06 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani girl gets down on her knees to propose her beau inside university (VIDEOS)
09:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr