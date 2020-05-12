No student be expelled over non-payment of fees during lockdown, orders Sindh High Court
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:31 PM | 12 May, 2020
KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has issued an order that no student should be expelled from school during the lockdown in case he was not able to pay the full tuition fees.

In a statement on Tuesday, provincial Advocate General Salman Talibuddin said that the SHC issued the order after approving the petition of the Sindh government.

The HC on Tuesday, in response to a petition of the Sindh government, restrained the owners of private schools from expelling their students for non-payment of fees during the lockdown.

The case was pursued by Additional Advocate General Sindh Barrister Shabbir Shah on behalf of the Sindh government.

Barrister Shabbir Shah said that in accordance with the verdict of the court, "No coercive action shall be taken against any of the students in case of nonpayment of full tuition fee".

