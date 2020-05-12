Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance border security

RAWALPINDI – In telephonic conversation between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri Pakistan have expressed the resolve to enhance security measures on either side of the border to ensure border security.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS expressed concerns on recent terrorist attack on Pak security forces resulting in shahadat of 6 security personnel near Pak-Iran border.

COAS said Pakistan has started fencing the border but would require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which was also used by terrorists and Narcotics traffickers for covering their movement.

COAS reiterated Pakistan's desire for regional peace and stability on basis of mutual respect, non interference and equality.

Both also discussed COVID-19 and need to improve border terminals to address such issues.