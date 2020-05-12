Top Chinese envoy calls on Pakistani Army chief to discuss COVID-19, regional security

RAWALPINDI – Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military's media wing said Tuesday .

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including regional security issues and COVID-19 were discussed, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a tweet.

COAS Bajwa expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and all other assistance including visit of Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic.

The visiting dignitary "also re-assured China’s continued support for Pakistan at all forums," according to ISPR.