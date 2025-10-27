CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad, Bangladesh’s chief advisor vow to deepen defence ties

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Bangladesh’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and other officials to discuss regional and global security situation.

During his official visit to Bangladesh, the top Pakistani general also held meetings with Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Naval Staff, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of Air Staff and Lieutenant General S. M. Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer (PSO), Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh.

During the separately-held meetings, both sides held detailed discussion on the evolving global and regional environment and security situation and recognized the importance of strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation.

CJCSC Sahir Shamshad Mirza reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding fraternal ties with Bangladesh and highlighted the shared resolve to further deepen these relations on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect.

Both sides expressed optimism about improving defence and security collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding military-to-military engagements and related initiatives.

The CJCSC also visited School of Infantry and Tactics, Sylhet and interacted with faculty and students. The civil-military leadership of Bangladesh appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces and their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Senakunjo a smartly turned-out military contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the CJCSC and he also laid wreath at Shikha Anirban.