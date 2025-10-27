UAE, Oman announce first cross-border train service

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates and Oman have announced the launch of a new cross-border train service to enhance trade and connectivity between the two Gulf nations.

Noatum Logistics, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, has signed an initial agreement with Hafeet Rail, the developer and operator of the first railway network linking Oman and the UAE, to establish a rail service between Sohar and Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, Noatum Logistics will operate daily container trains, running seven services per week.

The arrangement covers dedicated trains for 20-foot, 40-foot, and 45-foot containers, ensuring reliable and consistent capacity from the start of operations.

The new service will facilitate the transport of a wide range of goods, including general cargo, manufactured products, food items, pharmaceuticals, agricultural produce, and other essential supplies, boosting trade between the two countries.