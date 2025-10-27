New School Timings for Students, Teachers in Punjab from October 2025 to April 2026

LAHORE – The government of Punjab announced new school timings, with classes now beginning at 8:45am, as parts of region especially Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities are facing alarming high air pollution, with AQI being recorded at over 500.

Lahore has been ranked the world’s most polluted city for three consecutive days, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 412, prompting health warnings.

For Students

For school student, winter school timings is from 8:45am to 1:30pm, the education minister announced on Sunday.

For Teachers

Punjab School Education Department announced revised winter working hours for teachers, taking effect from Monday, 27 October 2025, until 15 April 2026.

Teachers will report 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM from Monday to Thursday, with Friday hours reduced to 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Winter School Timings