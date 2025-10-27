PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia today for Future Investment Initiative 2025

ISLAMABAD – At the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead a high-level delegation to Riyadh from 27 to 29 October 2025 to participate in the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9).

The delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, as well as senior cabinet ministers.

The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.” Thematic discussions will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.

During his stay, the premier will engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors. The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern.

On the sidelines of FII9, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also interact with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organisations.

These exchanges will highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and its readiness to pursue collaborations in sustainable development, in line with the “Think, Exchange, and Act” model.

“This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic diplomacy and fostering strategic partnerships in investment, technology, and sustainable development,” the Foreign Office said.