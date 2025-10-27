LAHORE – Another incident of sexual harassment reported from Sheikhupura, showing a man touching a veiled woman in broad daylight, causing outrage.

The distubing video went viral online, as the suspect can be seen trailing the woman closely before touching her inappropriately, leaving her visibly shocked and shaken.

The lewd act sent shockwaves across social media while man fled the scene immediately, but Punjab Police acted swiftly, arresting him and earning widespread praise for their decisive action. This incident is latest in series of similar acts, reigniting calls for stronger measures to ensure women safety.

سی سی ڈی حاضر ہو۔۔۔۔۔۔ باپردہ سکول ٹیچر کے ساتھ نازیبا حرکت

واقعہ مبینہ طور پر شیخوپورہ فیروزوالہ رچنا ٹاؤن میں پیش آیا پنجاب پولیس سی سی ڈی کی توجہ درکار pic.twitter.com/THns3LTUDT — Israr Ahmed Rajpoot (@ia_rajpoot) October 25, 2025

CCD Software Update

A disturbing pattern is emerging in Punjab since the launch of the Crime Control Department (CCD). Suspects accused of sexual assault and harassment are repeatedly ending up with gunshot wounds to their private parts, commonly known as ‘Naifay Mai Pistol Chal Gayi’.

In case after case, individuals facing serious charges are reportedly shot in the same area, raising eyebrows and sparking outrage. The frequency and similarity of these injuries have alarmed the public, with critics questioning whether these incidents are truly accidental or part of a more sinister trend.