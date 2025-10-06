Another ‘CCD Software Update’ as man harassing women ends up hospitalised

LAHORE – A man repeatedly harassing women on Ravi Road has been caught by the CCD Chung police after viral videos of his lewd behavior caused outrage online.

Women in the area have reportedly been subjected to ongoing harassment, prompting public outrage and calls for immediate police action.

The culprit, identified as Shan, was spotted near Defence. Upon seeing the police, he attempted to pull out a pistol from his shalwar pocket. In the process, the weapon accidentally discharged, leaving Shan seriously injured. He was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities confirmed that Shan will face charges for both harassment and attempting to use a firearm against law enforcement. The police urged women in the area to report any suspicious activity and assured the public that strict action will be taken against offenders.