Kareena Kapoor raises temperature in stunning Bikini Look; See viral pics

MUMBAI – Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is redefining beach glam like no one else. The 45-year-old superstar, known for her timeless beauty and effortless charm, is currently soaking up the sun on a tropical getaway with her adorable sons Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, and her latest pictures are pure fire.

Bajrangi Bhaijan took to Instagram to drop a series of breathtaking photos from her beach vacation, and fans can’t keep calm. From playful moments in the sand with her boys to chic selfies in vibrant bikinis, the actress is serving major holiday goals.

Ditching makeup for a fresh, sun-kissed glow, Kareena looked stunningly radiant in every frame. Her effortless confidence, tousled beach hair, and natural beauty make her the ultimate beach goddess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In one adorable shot, she’s seen giving little Jeh a fun bike ride, while in others, she’s simply basking in the ocean breeze, calm, confident, and utterly glamorous.

Captioning her photos with, “Proof that weekends should be longer!”, Kareena once again proved why she remains Bollywood’s ultimate trendsetter, ageless, stylish, and unapologetically herself.

Fans flooded her comments section with fire and heart emojis, calling her a “stunner,” “style icon,” and “queen of effortless glam.”