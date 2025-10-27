Pakistan to restrict Airspace on October 28–29 amid Indian war games

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan announced temporary closure of its airspace for flights coming from India on October 28 and 29. According to NOTAM issued by Pakistan Airport Authority, the airspace will remain closed from 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM on both days.

The closure will affect multiple air routes under the Lahore and Karachi Flight Information Regions (FIR). Airlines and aviation companies have been advised to exercise caution and adjust their operations accordingly.

Authorities said the temporary closure, lasting three hours each day, is intended to ensure the security of air traffic and to manage operational activities efficiently.

Pakistan issues another NOTAM now restricting Central Air Space from 28-29 October pic.twitter.com/KXe33O6VAL — Muhammad Hamza Chowdary (@HamzaCh27) October 27, 2025

India announced its massive “Ex Trishul” tri-services exercise along Sir Creek border from October 30 to November 10, even after suffering a major setback in May 2025, when Pakistan shot down seven Indian jets, including a prized Rafale fighter.

Pakistan has swiftly issued a reciprocal NOTAM, signaling its readiness and sending a clear message against India’s escalating saber-rattling. Defense analyst Damien Symon highlighted that India has reserved airspace up to 28,000 feet for the drill, marking it as unusually large and aggressive in both scale and location.

Adding to the tension, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned of a response that could “change both history and geography” if Pakistan provokes India, a statement many see as posturing from a country still licking its wounds from earlier clashes.

India’s current military theatrics risk escalating border tensions unnecessarily, showing a dangerous mix of bravado and desperation.