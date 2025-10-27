Trainee doctor allegedly assaulted by senior at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A senior doctor allegedly assaulted a trainee doctor at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

The victim, identified as Dr. Ibrahim, has submitted a written complaint to the Karachi Company Police Station, seeking legal action against the accused, Dr. Abdul Khaliq.

In his complaint, Dr. Ibrahim stated that while on duty at the Burn Center, he was stopped by a security guard on instructions from Dr. Abdul Khaliq, who, along with others, allegedly assaulted him.

He further claimed that his mobile phone was damaged during the attack and that he was confined in a room for two hours.

The trainee doctor also alleged that he has received threats of dismissal and death from the senior doctor, urging authorities to take immediate action against the accused.