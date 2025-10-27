Eight injured in explosion near DC’s vehicle in Kech

QUETAA – A remote-controlled bomb exploded near the vehicle of Deputy Commissioner Bashir Ahmed Barich in Kech district, injuring eight people, including Levies personnel.

Police the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and are collecting evidence. Authorities confirmed that the deputy commissioner remained unharmed in the attack.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and prevent further incidents.

Last month, Superintendent of Police (Operations) Asad Zubair and two constables were martyred in remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) blasts at a checkpost and on a roadside in Hangu district on Friday.

Police said SP Zubair was going to inspect the Ghalamina checkpost after an initial explosion when a second device targeting his vehicle exploded.

A spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said militants had planted two IEDs, one at the checkpost and another along the road. The martyred constables were identified as Atif and Kifaytullah Khan.