Field Marshal Asim Munir visits border region after military escalation with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Army Chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, rushed to frontier on Sunday amid soaring border tensions with Afghanistan as Pakistan’s forces stormed and captured 19 Afghan border posts, forcing Taliban fighters to flee or surrender as their positions went up in flames after late night misadventure.

Pakistan-Afghanistan border erupted into one of the most intense clashes in years, as both nations accuse each other of deadly attacks and cross-border aggression.

فیلڈ مارشل سید عاصم منیر پاک افغان بارڈر پر پہنچ گئے pic.twitter.com/VvB26gQguP — Azhar Javaid (@azharjavaiduk) October 12, 2025

Dramatic footage show billowing smoke, burning posts, and armed men laying down their weapons in the Kurram tribal region. Army take hold of key Taliban strongholds, including Manojba battalion HQ, Jandusar Post, Turkmenzai Camp, and Kharchar Fort. Officials hailed the operation as a “precision strike” against militant bases threatening Pakistani territory.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi blasted Afghanistan’s attacks as “unprovoked aggression,” accusing Taliban forces of targeting civilians. “This is a blatant violation of international law,” Naqvi declared on X (formerly Twitter).

“Pakistan’s brave soldiers have delivered a crushing and immediate response. No provocation will go unanswered.”

The fierce exchange comes just days after mysterious airstrikes rocked Kabul, which Taliban blamed on Pakistan, an accusation Islamabad has not confirmed. However, Pakistani officials have long accused the Taliban government of harboring fighters from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group blamed for deadly attacks across Pakistan and allegedly backed by New Delhi.

On the other hand, Afghanistan’s Taliban government claimed killing 58 Pakistani soldiers and wounded 30 others in overnight retaliation strikes. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghan forces had also seized a large cache of Pakistani weapons.

He admitted that nine Taliban fighters were killed and around a dozen wounded, but called the operation a “decisive defense of national sovereignty.”