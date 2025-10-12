Operationtandoor Trends Online As Pakistan Humbles Afghan Taliban After Misadventure

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Army captured 19 Afghan border posts in major overnight operation, with Afghan soldiers fleeing as Pakistani troops advanced with heavy artillery and precision strikes destroyed key positions, including posts near Chitral, marking a significant escalation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

The operation has also sparked a social media frenzy, trending as #OperationTandoor, with users sharing memes and drawing comparisons to past Pakistani military actions, including clashes with India when Pakistani forces downed Rafale jets and others.

#OperationTandoor

Lagta hai tandoor phir se garam ho gaya 🔥#OperationTandoor continues pic.twitter.com/DIsawDVY5F https://t.co/RjMKBuoX0P — Kh4N PCT (@Kh4N_PCT) October 11, 2025

Eyewitnesses and military sources report that Afghan forces abandoned posts, leaving behind equipment and casualties, while Pakistani troops consolidated control. Operations continued throughout the night, with remaining positions targeted using heavy weaponry.

In addition to border posts, security sources confirm successful strikes on Taliban camps, including the Durrani and Manujba Camp-2, resulting in dozens of casualties and complete destruction of the facilities.

This crushing response shows Pakistan’s determination to neutralize cross-border threats and assert control along a volatile frontier.