BAP's Khalid Bizenjo wins senate by-poll in Balochistan
QUETTA - Khalid Bizenjo, a candidate of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), won the by-election in Balochistan Assembly on a vacant Senate seat on Saturday.
The seat was vacated after Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo of National Party passed away on August 20 this year.
With a total of 61 votes polled in the house of 65 lawmakers, Khalid Bizenjo secured 38 votes while his opponent Ghausullah of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, also having support of Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M), managed to secure 21 votes.
Two votes were rejected.
The polling started at 9 am and continued till 5 pm without break amid tight security in and around the Balochistan Assembly.
Balochistan National Party-Mangal (BNP-M)'s candidate Muhammad Ali had withdrawn his nominations in favor of Ghausullah in last night.
The two independent candidates including Munir Ahmed Baloch and Muhammad Ali failed to get a single vote in the poll.
