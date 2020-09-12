BAP's Khalid Bizenjo wins senate by-poll in Balochistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:25 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
BAP's Khalid Bizenjo wins senate by-poll in Balochistan
Share

QUETTA - Khalid Bizenjo, a candidate of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), won the by-election in Balochistan Assembly on a vacant Senate seat on Saturday.

The seat was vacated after Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo of National Party passed away on August 20 this year.

With a total of 61 votes polled in the house of 65 lawmakers, Khalid Bizenjo secured 38 votes while his opponent Ghausullah of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, also having support of Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M), managed to secure 21 votes.

Two votes were rejected.

The polling started at 9 am and continued till 5 pm without break amid tight security in and around the Balochistan Assembly.

Balochistan National Party-Mangal (BNP-M)'s candidate Muhammad Ali had withdrawn his nominations in favor of Ghausullah in last night.

The two independent candidates including Munir Ahmed Baloch and Muhammad Ali failed to get a single vote in the poll.

More From This Category
Motorway gang rape incident co-accused ...
01:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Girl martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian ...
12:51 PM | 13 Sep, 2020
Causalities feared after two-storey building ...
11:25 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Successful culmination of Afghan-led peace, ...
10:54 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
Religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi ...
10:34 AM | 13 Sep, 2020
PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz tests positive for ...
10:05 AM | 13 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging of rapists
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr