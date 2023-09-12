Karachi weather update

Search

Web Desk 12:59 PM | 12 Sep, 2023
Karachi weather
The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the country.

Karachi Rain Update

The PMD predicted no rain in the port city.

Karachi temperature today

On Tuesday, the mercury reached 30°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 61 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 28km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The port city’s air quality was recorded 35, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Weather update for Islamabad 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 12, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 297.8 300.65
Euro EUR 321 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.2 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 66.32
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 66.32
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 66.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 12 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 209,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs179,527.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Karachi PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Islamabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Peshawar PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Quetta PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sialkot PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Attock PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujranwala PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Jehlum PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Multan PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Bahawalpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Gujrat PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nawabshah PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Chakwal PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Hyderabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Nowshehra PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Sargodha PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Faisalabad PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622
Mirpur PKR 209,400 PKR 2,622

