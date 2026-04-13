50% drop in passport applications in Karachi amid Middle East crisis

KARACHI – Due to the ongoing volatile situation in the Middle East, there has been a 50% decline in the issuance and renewal of new passports in various cities of rural Sindh, including Karachi.

According to sources, the continuous deterioration in conditions in the Middle East has led to a significant decrease in daily passport applications. In Karachi, this number has dropped by more than 50%.

Before the war-like situation, the daily number of passport applications in Karachi was around 2,000, which has now decreased to just 800. Similarly, in passport offices located in other cities of rural Sindh, the number has fallen from 3,000 to approximately 1,500.

Sources say that this situation has arisen due to travel restrictions in various countries and limited flight operations. It is expected that once complete peace is restored in the Middle East, the situation will return to normal.