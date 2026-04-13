Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Sohail Afridi

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi over his absence from proceedings.

The case, related to allegations against state institutions, was heard at the District and Sessions Courts Islamabad. Civil Judge Abbas Shah presided over the hearing.

The court ordered the arrest of Sohail Afridi and directed authorities to produce him before the court. The hearing has been adjourned until April 16.

It is worth noting that a case has been registered against the Chief Minister under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).