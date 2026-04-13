RAW backed Indian spies held in Pakistan as Crypto Trail Exposes Secret Funding Network

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani security agencies have arrested three individuals m involved in espionage activities for India’s intelligence agency “RAW” during a high-stakes operation.

The arrested suspects hail from Narowal, Bahawalpur, and Neelum District in Azad Kashmir, revealing the wide geographic spread of the alleged spy network.

The accused confessed to being trapped through social media platforms, where they were allegedly lured with promises of money and women. This digital honeytrap reportedly led them into providing access to highly sensitive information.

Investigators further revealed that the suspects were paid through cryptocurrency wallets and bank transfers, indicating a sophisticated financial trail designed to conceal transactions and avoid detection.

In a more alarming revelation, security sources stated that the arrested individuals admitted they were in continuous contact with women linked to RAW handlers, who allegedly maintained psychological and operational pressure through online communication.

Authorities confirmed that cases have been registered against all three suspects under the Official Secrets Act, and following legal proceedings, sentences have been announced.

The case has sparked serious concern within security circles, highlighting evolving methods of espionage involving social media manipulation, financial inducements, and cross-border intelligence networks.

Investigations are still ongoing as agencies probe possible wider connections to the alleged spy ring.