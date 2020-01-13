Emergecy declared in Balochistan amid heavy rains/snowfall turns weather cold in parts of the country

LAHORE - Rain in parts of the country, started on Sunday night, brought the temperature further down.

According to media reports, the weather turned cold after rain and downpour hits several cities of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan province.

Several electricity feeders tripped during the Sunday night, after light and heavy showers of rain in different parts of Lahore and its adjacent areas and other cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Pir Mahal, Jhang, Bhakkar and Mianwali inundating several areas.

In Sindh, rain was also reported from Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta and Ghotki. Karachi also witnessed light rain which turned the weather pleasant. K-electric has appealed to residents to stay away from electric poll during rain to avoid any untoward incident.

In Balochistan, fresh wave of cold came in after rain and downpour was reported from different cities in Balochistan including provincial capital Quetta, Turbat, Chagai, Dalbandin and Dera Bugti.

Heavy rain and snowfall brought life to a standstill in seven districts of Balochistan on Sunday as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declared the imposition of emergency in Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain is expected in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Heavy snowfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Sunday to Monday. Murree and Galiayat, may also receive heavy snowfall during the period.

Meanwhile, the PMD has issued warning of flash flooding and heavy snowfall in some district of Balochistan which may cause closure of roads.

It has also warned of landslides and avalanches in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions.