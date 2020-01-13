Emergecy declared in Balochistan amid heavy rains/snowfall turns weather cold in parts of the country
Share
LAHORE - Rain in parts of the country, started on Sunday night, brought the temperature further down.
According to media reports, the weather turned cold after rain and downpour hits several cities of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan province.
Several electricity feeders tripped during the Sunday night, after light and heavy showers of rain in different parts of Lahore and its adjacent areas and other cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Pir Mahal, Jhang, Bhakkar and Mianwali inundating several areas.
In Sindh, rain was also reported from Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta and Ghotki. Karachi also witnessed light rain which turned the weather pleasant. K-electric has appealed to residents to stay away from electric poll during rain to avoid any untoward incident.
In Balochistan, fresh wave of cold came in after rain and downpour was reported from different cities in Balochistan including provincial capital Quetta, Turbat, Chagai, Dalbandin and Dera Bugti.
Heavy rain and snowfall brought life to a standstill in seven districts of Balochistan on Sunday as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declared the imposition of emergency in Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts.
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, more rain is expected in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Heavy snowfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelam valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Sunday to Monday. Murree and Galiayat, may also receive heavy snowfall during the period.
Meanwhile, the PMD has issued warning of flash flooding and heavy snowfall in some district of Balochistan which may cause closure of roads.
It has also warned of landslides and avalanches in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Malakand and Hazara divisions.
- Govt ads case: Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on Jan 3009:36 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Premier Systems' journey towards digital transformation with SAP, ...09:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Ailing Nawaz Sharif's dinner with family at London hotel makes PTI ...08:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran vows to eliminate elements causing unrest in erstwhile Fata07:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Musharraf lauds LHC decision of overturning death sentence07:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- We must support and respect all actors, says Meera03:03 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis talks02:29 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together02:04 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019