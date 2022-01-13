US diplomat calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss Afghan situation

10:05 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
US diplomat calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss Afghan situation
Share

RAWALPINDI – US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).  

They discussed "matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields".

Highlighting the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the Pakistan Army chief reiterated the need for global convergence to address the evolving situation in the country.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in the Afghan situation to maintain regional peace and stability.

COAS Bajwa appreciates armed forces for relief ... 08:44 PM | 11 Jan, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the efforts of formations involved ...

More From This Category
Young prisoner in Karachi Central Jail wins Rs1 ...
10:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook ...
10:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Two Indian soldiers killed ‘mysterious ...
09:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Imminent threat of India's false flag operation, ...
08:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
NA passes 'mini-budget', SBP bill amid opposition ...
08:34 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
Binance joins Pakistan probe against mega ...
07:47 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zoheb Hassan served contempt notice for Facebook post against late Nazia Hassan’s ...
10:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr