US diplomat calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss Afghan situation

RAWALPINDI – US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

They discussed "matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields".

Highlighting the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the Pakistan Army chief reiterated the need for global convergence to address the evolving situation in the country.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in the Afghan situation to maintain regional peace and stability.