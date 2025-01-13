All eyes on Imran Khan’s £190 Million Case as accountability court announces verdict today

ISLAMABAD – The highly anticipated verdict in £190 million case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, is set to be announced today on Monday after multiple delays.

The verdict will be announced at 11 am by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in a makeshift courtroom at Adiala Jail – where former PM remained incarcerated since August 2023.

The ruling in this high profile case was initially scheduled to be announced on January 6 but was postponed due to the judge’s leave. The case, related to the controversial Al-Qadir Trust and involving allegations of causing a significant loss to the national treasury, was originally reserved on December 18, 2024, before being rescheduled from December 23.

PTI chief, who is facing over 150 cases, has been accused of causing £190 million loss through settlement between the PTI government and a real estate giant. This case is part of the growing list of legal challenges faced by the former prime minister, who has been incarcerated for over a year following his conviction in the Toshakhana case.

Amid tensions high, all eyes are on the courtroom today as the verdict could have significant legal and political implications for the PTI leader and his party.

What is £190 Million Case against Imran Khan?

The 190 million pound case revolves around allegations of illegal funding and the misuse of donated funds against the former prime minister.

The case is also known as Al-Qadir Trust case as it centers on a settlement, approved by Imran Khan’s cabinet in December 2019, where £190 million in seized assets from a businessman were to be transferred to Pakistan’s government.

The deal also involved land for a university in exchange for legal protection of a property giant. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating allegations of abuse of authority, with key figures, including Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others of benefiting from unauthorized advantages.

The case expanded after evidence surfaced linking the funds to improper use.

Morre Updates to follow on this.