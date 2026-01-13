Save Rs7Lac on Oshan X7 Future Sense This New Year under Limited Offer

KARACHI – Changan Pakistan is making dreams come true for SUV lovers. Imagine stepping into premium, spacious Oshan X7 FutureSense, knowing you’ve saved Rs7Lac, thanks to a limited-time price cut and two years of free maintenance.

Under latest move, Changan Pakistan announced a limited-time promotion on its premium midsize SUV, the Oshan X7 FutureSense 5-seater, offering total savings of Rs. 700,000.

The automaker slashed ex-factory price from Rs9,149,000 to Rs. 8,699,000, delivering an instant Rs. 450,000 discount. That’s not all, customers will also enjoy two years of Periodic Preventive Maintenance (PPM) valued at Rs. 250,000, bringing the overall benefit to an eye-catching Rs. 700,000.

Exclusively available for the 5-seat FutureSense variant, the offer is limited to available stock and is subject to standard terms and conditions.

Oshan X7 is a standout in Pakistan’s SUV market, combining a spacious interior, modern design, and advanced safety and comfort features, making it a strong contender for anyone seeking a premium driving experience.

Changan urges interested buyers to visit authorized dealerships nationwide to grab this New Year deal. For further details, the company’s helpline is available at 021-111-116-265. The promotion is valid only while stocks last, with no extensions announced.