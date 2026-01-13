Update for Electricity Users Consuming upto 400 Units Monthly!

ISLAMABAD – Important news for electricity consumers! NEPRA has sent its decision to the government to maintain the basic per-unit electricity tariff, ensuring that households across the country will not face any increase in electricity costs.

According to NEPRA’s decision, the maximum tariff for household consumers will remain Rs. 47.97 per unit. This is especially good news for those consuming 100 to 300 units of electricity per month.

Protected Consumers

1 to 100 units: Rs. 10.54 per unit

101 to 200 units: Rs. 13.01 per unit

Non-Protected Household Consumers

1 to 100 units: Rs. 22.44 per unit

101 to 200 units: Rs. 28.91 per unit

Tariffs for Higher Consumption Slabs:

201 to 300 units: Rs. 33.10 per unit

301 to 400 units: Rs. 37.99 per unit

500 units: Rs. 40.42 per unit

501 to 600 units: Rs. 41.62 per unit

601 to 700 units: Rs. 42.67 per unit

NEPRA emphasized that this decision will take effect from January 1, 2026, and there will be no change in the per-unit electricity price for consumers nationwide.

This move is particularly welcome for consumers using 100 to 300 units per month, as they will not face any tariff hike.

NEPRA’s decision is being hailed as a major step in favor of electricity consumers, ensuring stability in monthly electricity bills.