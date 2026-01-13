Your Complete Guide to Punjab e-Biz Portal for businesses registrations

LAHORE – Punjab government announced ambitious expansion of e-Biz Portal, aiming to bring more than 200 business and administrative services online by February 1. This initiative promises to dramatically reduce long queues and repeated office visits that frustrated citizens for decades.

Developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the portal is being hailed as the central pillar of the government’s Ease of Doing Business policy. Officials claim this digital revolution will not only save time and money but also increase transparency and reduce corruption.

e-Biz Portal

e-Biz Portal is one-window digital platform designed to streamline government services. Instead of visiting multiple offices, filling out different forms, and paying separate fees, citizens and businesses can now access permits, registrations, and licensing services all in one place.

The portal is specifically geared towards business services, including investment approvals, construction permits, and industrial licensing, making these processes faster and more transparent.

While a complete list of participating departments is not officially available, the portal already includes or is in the process of including:

Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department: Various tax and registration-related services

Industries Department: Business registration and industrial permits

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): Environmental approvals

Building Control and Development Authorities: Construction plan approvals

Professional Tax & Fees: Online applications

Land Use Permissions: Certain permissions related to land

Officials have promised that by March 1, the portal will host 310 services, bringing nearly all major provincial services online in one unified platform.

How Citizens Can Use Portal

Citizens and business owners can access the portal at ebiz.punjab.gov.pk. Registration requires a CNIC number, email address, and basic personal information. Once registered, users can select the service, upload required documents, pay fees digitally, and track their application progress online. In many cases, inter-departmental verifications are automated, cutting down unnecessary delays.

Officials stressed that e-Biz Portal is more than a convenience, it is a game-changer for investment in Punjab. By reducing human intervention and increasing efficiency, the portal aims to eliminate red tape, corruption, and long bureaucratic processes.

Experts caution that the system’s success hinges on full integration of all departments and whether citizens find the digital process genuinely user-friendly. If executed properly, Punjab could set a new standard for governance and business facilitation in Pakistan.