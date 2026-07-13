FCC overturns SC ruling ordering demolition of Monal Restaurant

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) on Monday declared an order of the Supreme Court to demolish the Monal Restaurant located inside the inside the picturesque Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

The Supreme Court directed the shutdown of Monal and nearby La Montana restaurant on August 21, 2024. Both establishments were later closed in September as part of efforts to preserve the Margalla Hills National Park’s natural environment and biodiversity.

A three-member FCC bench, headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, issued the verdict on a petition filed by Capital Development Authority (CDA) against the SC ordered to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) to take possession of restaurants — namely Monal, La Montana and Gloria Jeans — situated inside the MHNP.

This is a developing story…