Federal Cabinet Reshuffle: Who’s in and who’s out amid Performance Review?

ISLAMABAD – Federal cabinet reshuffle appears to be in the works, with several ministers reportedly at risk of losing their portfolios as Shehbaz Sharif-led government decides to made new appointments to improve governance and administrative efficiency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is considering changes to his cabinet, with the proposed overhaul expected to bring in a number of new political faces while sidelining ministers whose performance has fallen short of expectations. The move is said to be part of a broader strategy to streamline the federal administration and reduce the financial burden on the national exchequer by merging selected ministries.

Among the politicians reportedly under consideration for induction into the cabinet are Faisal Sabzwari, Mukhtar Malik, Amina Batool, Senator Shahzeb Durrani, Senator Afnan Ullah, Senator Bushra Anjum, Rana Iradat Sharif, Wajeeha Qamar, Ali Zahid, Rana Ehsan Afzal, Ikhtiar Wali, Nosheen Iftikhar, Abdul Rehman Kanju, and Shamaila Rana.

Nosheen Iftikhar, Ikhtiar Wali, and Abdul Rehman Kanju are among the strongest contenders for cabinet positions. Shamaila Rana, Faisal Sabzwari, Mukhtar Malik, and Amina Batool are also expected to feature in the proposed expansion.

Senator Shahzeb Durrani, Senator Afnan Ullah, and Senator Bushra Anjum will get some new responsibilities. If approved, the newly inducted members are expected to be appointed as Ministers of State.

The anticipated reshuffle could see several incumbent ministers stripped of their portfolios as the government seeks to inject fresh energy into the federal cabinet and strengthen its administrative performance.

Despite growing speculation, no official word comes from the government spokesperson amid specualations and reports.