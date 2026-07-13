International Hacker accused of stealing 5 Million Bank Records arrested in Karachi

KARACHI – National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested international hacker in Karachi over alleged theft of 5 million stolen bank records belonging to foreign citizens. Authorities said the suspect was traced through advanced digital forensics, with investigators recovering high-tech equipment and sensitive financial data during the raid.

According to sources, the suspect is accused of hacking bank accounts, credit card details, and other highly sensitive financial information of more than 5 million foreign citizens. Investigators allege the stolen data was used in large-scale financial fraud and was intended for sale on the dark web.

Authorities said the operation was launched after foreign agencies and Pakistan’s security institutions detected signs of major international data breach. Using advanced digital forensic tools and cyber-intelligence techniques, the NCCIA traced the suspect’s digital footprint to a secret location in Karachi, where a surprise raid led to the arrest.

The suspect allegedly been targeting international financial institutions and foreign nationals through sophisticated cyberattacks, causing financial losses worth millions of dollars.

During the raid, investigators reportedly seized high-performance computer systems, international servers, encrypted hard drives, and other digital equipment. Authorities say the recovered evidence includes banking information belonging to more than 5 million foreign citizens, which investigators believe was being exploited for financial fraud and illegal transactions on the dark web.

The suspect remains in custody and is undergoing interrogation. Investigators said the probe is ongoing and expect further arrests as they work to identify other members of the alleged cybercrime network. Officials also indicated that more significant revelations could emerge as the investigation progresses.

Pakistan steps up its fight against sophisticated cybercrime under the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which was established after the federal government replaced the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

NCCIA has been granted broad powers to investigate international cyber offences, including electronic fraud, money laundering, and cyber terrorism. In recent months, the agency has intensified operations targeting cryptocurrency-related crimes, hawala and hundi networks, and illegal digital financial systems.