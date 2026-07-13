PM Shehbaz leaves for Qatar to express condolences over former emir’s death

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday leave for Qatar to meet the country’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and convey condolences to the Qatari royal family and people following the death of former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The visit highlights the long-standing and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Atta Tarar are accompanying the prime minister during the visit.

Pakistan has declared July 13 as a national day of mourning in honour of the late former Qatari leader.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, national flags will remain at half-mast on government buildings across the country as a mark of respect and solidarity with Qatar.

The Pakistani government said it shares the grief of the Qatari leadership, royal family, and citizens, expressing full sympathy during this difficult time.

It also paid tribute to Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, highlighting his role in Qatar’s development, stability, and growing international presence during his leadership.