‘I have no evidence against senior army officer,’ PTI chief tells investigators

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman, in his fiery speeches, levelled allegations against senior intelligence officer and even called him by names.
Khan, who is facing over 100 cases since his removal from the premiership, admitted that he had no proof against the senior army officer. On Monday, the populist leader appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) probling allegations against the top army officials.
Investigators grilled PTI chief at the Islamabad Police DIG office where FIR was read out and clips were shown to the former premier in which he leveled allegations against the army officials, including his assassination plan.
The outspoken politician owned all the contents of the videos. When asked about proof of allegations against army officers, the former PM responded in negative. Investigators asked him if senior army officer directly threaten you, and he also responded in negative.
The PTI chief mentioned that someone told him about the army officer’s gambit. Any proof or evidence you have? investigators asked, and he again responded with no. The PTI chief said he named a top intelligence official, as latter did a presser.
Later, proceedings of investigations were recorded on paper which were signed by the ousted prime minister.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
