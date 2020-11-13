ISPR exposes Indian army’s attempt to save face in fight with Kashmir's freedom lovers

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Army’s media wing has exposed India for another time by revealing the fact that forces of the neighbouring country resorted to unprovoked along the Line of Control (LoC) to cover humiliation in the hands of freedom fighters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) territory.

Explaining the facts, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that on night 7/8 November 2020, reportedly Indian Army had an encounter with few freedom fighters in District Kupwara in occupied territory, opposite to Neelum valley, wherein it suffered few casualties including four soldiers.

“To ward off the humiliation faced by Indian Army in front of domestic audience, instead of finding the reasons from within and addressing the same, on 13 November 2020, Indian Army opted for resorting to unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of all calibers, including Artillery and heavy mortars, along LOC in various sectors of AJ&K,” read the statement.

The occupant forces targeted areas, which included Neelum Valley (Nekrun, Kel, Sharda, Dudhnial, Shahkot, Jura, Nauseri sectors), Leepa Valley (Danna, Mandal and Kayani secotrs), Jhelum Valley (Chham and Pandu secorts), and Bagh Valley (Pirkanthi, Sankh, Haji Pir, Bedori and Kailer sectors).

In this deliberate attempt, Indian Army did not limit itself to engagement of Army posts / positions, rather, in utter disregard to all international obligations and human rights, targeted civil population resulting martyrdom of four innocent civilians and injuries to 12 people.

In response to this provocative act, Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the Indian Army, and effectively targeted those Indian posts which engaged innocent civilians.

As a result, substantial losses, both in terms of men and material, have been incurred on to Indian troops which have also been accepted by Indian media, the ISPR said.

“Indian’s confirmed losses are much more than being acknowledged,” it added.

In this valiant act, a soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while five others got injured.

“Such cowardly acts of targeting innocent civilians reflect sheer lack of morality, utter un-professionalism and total disregard to human rights by the Indian Army and are also clear violation of cease fire understanding of 2003,” said the ISPR.

“It is once again reiterated, that Pakistan is a peace loving country and Pakistan Army pursue the same aspirations.

“However, we stand committed to defend the motherland and our Kashmiri brethren even at the cost of our blood and lives. We assure, that all such provocative acts shall continue to be responded in the same coin”.