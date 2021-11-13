US navy ship Pearl Harbor visits Pakistan for joint drills  

KARACHI – The US Navy ship USS Pearl Harbor visited Karachi port for joint naval exercises with Pakistan Navy.

On arrival, the ship was received by officials of US Embassy and Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan and US Navies are partners in peace and striving to achieve safe and secure maritime milieu and trade.

The visit of US Ship included harbour and sea phases.

Welcome to Pakistan! 🇵🇰 ⚓ 🇺🇸



Sailors & #Marines aboard #USSPearlHarbor arrive in Karachi, Pakistan. Pearl Harbor & the @11thmeu are deployed to the @US5thFleet AOR in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability & security in the Central Region. #NavyPartnerships pic.twitter.com/lIDi0HKrCs — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 13, 2021

In harbour phase, table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held whereas the sea phase included various seamanship and warfare drills.

The US Navy Ship's visit to Karachi and joint naval drills are testimony of PN's resolve to work towards regional peace and it may further strengthen mutual collaboration between the two navies.