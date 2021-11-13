US navy ship Pearl Harbor visits Pakistan for joint drills  

05:40 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
US navy ship Pearl Harbor visits Pakistan for joint drills  
Share

KARACHI – The US Navy ship USS Pearl Harbor visited Karachi port for joint naval exercises with Pakistan Navy.

On arrival, the ship was received by officials of US Embassy and Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan and US Navies are partners in peace and striving to achieve safe and secure maritime milieu and trade.

The visit of US Ship included harbour and sea phases.

In harbour phase, table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held whereas the sea phase included various seamanship and warfare drills.

The US Navy Ship's visit to Karachi and joint naval drills are testimony of PN's resolve to work towards regional peace and it may further strengthen mutual collaboration between the two navies.

British warship HMS Richmond arrives in Pakistan ... 07:23 PM | 1 Nov, 2021

KARACHI – The British Royal Navy’s Type 23 Guided Missile Frigate, HMS Richmond arrived at Karachi Naval ...

More From This Category
Senior Pakistani actor Sohail Asghar passes away ...
02:10 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
At least 6 including 2 Eagle Squad personnel ...
01:42 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
Pakistan expresses grave concern over persecution ...
12:55 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
Two police officers martyred in Bajaur bomb ...
12:20 PM | 13 Nov, 2021
80-year-old woman raped in Punjab’s Kamalia
11:38 AM | 13 Nov, 2021
PM Imran reiterates need for peaceful and stable ...
10:36 AM | 13 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Kusu Kusu’ - Nora Fatehi’s latest item number smashes ‘Dilbar’ records
04:15 PM | 13 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr