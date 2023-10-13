  

Karachi weather update

Web Desk
12:57 PM | 13 Oct, 2023
Karachi weather update
Source: File photo

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in the provincial capital Karachi, and other regions during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the dry weather, Met Office said partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal during evening/night.

For Karachi, there is no rain prediction as of Friday.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 34°C. Humidity was recorded at around over 40 percent in the city. Winds blew at 11km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 97, which is poor. 

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on 13 evening/night. Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

PMD said rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

Update on Islamabad Weather

