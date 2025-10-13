Funeral held in Rawalpindi for 12 soldiers martyred in Afghan border attack

RAWALPINDI – Funeral prayers for 12 soldiers martyred while defending the motherland during an attack from Afghanistan were offered in Rawalpindi.

According to the ISPR, the funeral was held at Chaklala Garrison, attended by Field Marshal Hafiz Syed Asim Munir, federal ministers, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, and senior military and civil officials.

The ISPR stated that on the night between October 11 and 12, 23 soldiers were martyred while defending the country against an unprovoked and cowardly act of aggression by the Afghan government.

Addressing on the occasion, the Defence Minister said the people of Pakistan are indebted to these heroes who laid down their lives defending the nation’s territorial integrity against the Taliban regime’s betrayal and Indian-backed terrorist proxies operating from Afghan soil.

He added, “Pakistan’s armed forces, with full national support, remain determined to defeat any aggression or conspiracy against the country.”