Faisal Vawda hints at ‘Something Bigger’ after KP Emergency

ISLAMABAD – Senator Faisal Vawda hinted that more political developments could follow the removal of the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, suggesting that the latest move may be only the beginning of a wider political shake-up.

“The departure of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is Part One; Part Two and Part Three are yet to come,” Vawda said during a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, October 13.

عوام اب اسکو سر پر بٹائے گی جو عوام کو ہی دیگا۔ فیصل وڈا

#FaisalVawda https://t.co/DaQgbhbMub — Ali Hassan (@AliJrnlst) October 13, 2026

His cryptic remarks raised questions about what could happen next, particularly whether the political fallout could reach Islamabad. However, Vawda did not explain what the next two phases would involve or directly confirm that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government could be removed.

The senator backed the imposition of emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, arguing that the decision was necessary in the public interest amid continuing security concerns. He also criticised PTI’s 13-year rule in the province, claiming that the administration had failed to deliver meaningful progress. Vawda further accused the provincial government of failing to deal effectively with terrorism, allegations that remain part of the wider political dispute between PTI and the federal authorities.

He argued that the province should not be treated as the property of any political party, stressing that public safety and governance must come before political interests.

Vawda also took aim at PTI’s political strategy, claiming that the party’s political show was over. He questioned whether street protests and political slogans could continue to deliver results when people were looking for solutions to everyday problems.

According to the senator, political leaders across the country had lost much of their political capital. He suggested that voters were more concerned about healthcare, education, security and better governance than political statements and promises. His comments reflected his view that political parties would increasingly be judged on their performance and their ability to address public concerns.

Vawda spoke about performance of the new administrative arrangement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying it would have to demonstrate tangible progress. He referred to a 180-day period for the setup, including KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, to deliver results, warning that failure could lead to another administrative arrangement.

Vawda referred to 60-day period for initial results to become visible. The two timeframes were discussed in different contexts, and no formal announcement was made about a scheduled change in the administration.