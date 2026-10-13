Pakistan Army Successfully Tests Hypersonic Fatah-2 Extended-Range Missile: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has successfully test-launched the extended-range (ER) version of its Fatah-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, with the weapon system designed to strike targets with high precision and challenge enemy missile defence systems, according to the military.

The latest test is another development in Pakistan’s missile capabilities, with the extended-range variant expected to expand the Army’s reach and improve its ability to engage targets deep inside adversary territory.

Fatah-2 ER incorporates advanced navigation systems and state-of-the-art avionics, enabling precision targeting. Its distinctive flight trajectory and manoeuvrability are designed to help it overcome enemy missile defence systems.

پڑوسی آج رات سو نہیں سکیں گے

پاکستان نے ہائپرسونک بیلسٹک میزائل فتح 2 ایکسٹینڈڈ رینج (Fatah-2 ER) کا کامیاب تجربہ کرلیا ہے یہ میزائل فضا میں ہی اپنی سمت بدل سکتا ہے اور دشمن کے فضائی نظام کو ایسے ہی چکمہ دے سکتا جیسے عمران نیازی نے خاور مانیکا کو دیا تھا https://t.co/G2mlrymGHu — Muzamil (@muzamil_45) October 13, 2026

The military said the extended range would further strengthen the Army’s ability to engage distant targets, although the announcement did not disclose the missile’s maximum range or provide details about its flight performance during the test.

The launch was witnessed by the Commander of the Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC), senior Pakistan Army officers, and scientists and engineers involved in developing the weapon system.

During the event, ARFC commander praised the dedication, technical expertise and contributions of the scientists and engineers behind the successful test.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and the services chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers on the achievement.

The successful test highlights Pakistan’s continued efforts to develop and enhance its indigenous missile systems, with a focus on precision strikes, extended reach and improved operational capabilities.