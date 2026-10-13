Heavy snowfall closes Babusar Highway in Diamer

DIAMER – Weather conditions have changed in Diamer and surrounding areas, with intermittent snowfall continuing at the district’s popular tourist destinations, including Babusar Top, Nanga Parbat and Bhutogah Top, intensifying the cold in upper regions.

According to police, the Babusar Highway has been temporarily closed to traffic due to heavy snowfall. The closure may cause travel difficulties for commuters and tourists visiting the area.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain in Chilas city and its surrounding areas has also brought a noticeable drop in temperatures, turning the weather colder.

The administration and relevant departments have advised travellers to take precautionary measures while travelling through the affected areas.

People planning to use the Babusar Highway have been urged to check the latest road clearance and traffic updates before setting out on their journeys.