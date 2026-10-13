Funeral prayers for army officers martyred in Quetta aircraft crash offered

RAWALPINDI – The funeral prayers for Major Hasnain Shehzad Humayun and Captain Abdul Samad, who were martyred in a Mushshak training aircraft crash in Quetta, were offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the funeral prayers, along with the deputy prime minister, information minister and senior civil and military officials, the military’s media wing said.

According to the ISPR, the two Pakistan Army officers were martyred on October 12 when a Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Quetta.

The military’s spokesperson said the Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire nation paid tribute to the martyred officers. Their sacrifice, courage and unwavering commitment to the motherland remained a source of pride for the nation, the statement added.

The ISPR further said that both officers would be laid to rest in their respective native areas with full military honours.