Dur-e-Fishan Saleem faces body-shaming over her looks in latest drama

Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem has come under criticism on social media over her weight and arm size.

Following the broadcast of an episode of a drama on a private television channel, some social media users commented on her physical appearance. Others used artificial intelligence (AI) to create edited images in which her arms appeared unusually large.

In one scene from the drama, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem was seen wearing a sleeveless shirt. The scene prompted some social media users to criticize and mock the appearance of her arms and shoulders.

Critics made remarks about her body shape and weight, while some went further by using AI to add exaggerated muscles to her arms in edited images. Some users compared her altered appearance to that of international professional wrestlers.

Several social media users also made negative and inappropriate comments about her look in the drama, subjecting the actress to body-shaming.