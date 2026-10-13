Karachi records hot day as temperature soars to 38.7°C amid weak sea breeze

KARACHI – Karachi experienced a hot day on Tuesday as a sharp decline in sea breeze intensity caused temperatures to rise, with the maximum temperature reaching 38.7°C, up 2.5 degrees from the previous day.

The intensity of the heat increased as sea breezes remained extremely weak. At around noon, the temperature had crossed 38°C, while northwesterly winds from Balochistan also influenced the city’s weather.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the maximum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 38.7°C, an increase of 2.5°C compared with the previous day. Humidity stood at 43 per cent.

The PMD’s Early Warning Centre has forecast another hot day in Karachi on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach up to 38°C.

Winds from the west and northwest are also expected to blow across the city alongside sea breezes. Most parts of Sindh are likely to experience hot and dry weather.

Meanwhile, Mithi recorded the highest temperature in rural Sindh on Tuesday at 41°C, while the mercury reached 40°C in Shaheed Benazirabad.